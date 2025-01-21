New detail emerges about Joe Burrow home burglary

A group of men were recently arrested in connection with a string of burglaries, and it appears the arrests have a connection to the recent incident at Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow’s home.

Four Chilean nationals were arrested on Jan. 10 in Fairborn, Ohio, following an investigation “involving multiple burglaries across the United States of America, specifically targeting multimillion-dollar residences,” according to court documents that were obtained by Cameron Knight of the Cincinnati Enquirer. After the men were arrested while leaving a La Quinta Hotel, items were found in their vehicle that may be linked to the burglary that took place at Burrow’s home last month.

While Burrow is not mentioned in the documents, authorities said they found “an old LSU shirt and a Bengals hat” that were “believed to be stolen from the Dec. 9, 2024 burglary in Hamilton County.” Burrow’s home is in Hamilton County. It was broken into on Dec. 9 while Burrow was playing for the Bengals in a “Monday Night Football” game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Clark County court documents state that members of at least six different South American burglary groups have been arrested recently. In the Ohio arrest, investigators say the four men were in the United States illegally or had “overstayed their permissions.”

The men — 22-year-old Jordan Francisco Sanchez, 23-year-old Bastian Alejandro Morales, 38-year-old Sergio Andres Cabello, and Alexander Esteban Chavez, whose age is unknown — are facing charges related to a pattern of corrupt activity and participation in a criminal gang. They were each being held on $250,000 bond in Clark County Municipal Court as of Tuesday.

A woman was staying at Burrow’s home at the time it was broken into last month. The situation led to some information about Burrow’s personal life being made public.

The burglary also took place not long after the NFL issued a memo to players and teams regarding an organized series of break-ins that have targeted athletes.