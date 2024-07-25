Joe Burrow shares motivation behind his eccentric new hairstyle

Joe Burrow’s new hairstyle has been the talk of Cincinnati Bengals training camp, and the quarterback expects at least one of his teammates to be rocking the same look in the coming days.

Burrow arrived to training camp on Tuesday with a buzz cut that he also bleached blonde. He was asked on Wednesday about the dramatic hairstyle change, and he said Bengals defensive tackle BJ Hill told Burrow that Hill would also buzz and bleach his hair if Burrow did it. Burrow wants fans and the media to turn the pressure up on Hill now.

“Well, BJ said that if I buzzed it and bleached it, he would do it too,” Burrow said. “So now, everybody’s gotta hold him accountable because he’s gotta do it in the next week. … I think we need the fans and the media to hold him accountable if he doesn’t do it. So, I’m counting on you guys.”

Everything Joe Burrow said about his new hair, in 37 seconds:#Bengals pic.twitter.com/GGaW84AfsR — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) July 24, 2024

This is not the first time Burrow has bleached his hair, as he said he and his teammates all did it in high school when they won the district championship.

Burrow’s new hairstyle blessed us with some incredible memes, so we can only hope Hill does the same.