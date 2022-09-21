Ex-Pro Bowler to retire as member of Browns

Former Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden is calling it a career.

Haden plans to sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Cleveland Browns, his agent told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former Pittsburgh and Cleveland cornerback Joe Haden is retiring and will sign a one-day contract to retire as a Brown, per sources. His agent, @DrewJRosenhaus , confirmed his client’s decision. pic.twitter.com/kq9xwv7Ohb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2022

Haden, 33, spent his first seven NFL seasons in Cleveland. He was named a Pro Bowler with the team in 2013 and 2014. Haden then signed with the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers just hours after he was released by Cleveland in 2017. He made another Pro Bowl in 2019.

The former first-round pick played for Pittsburgh for five seasons as opposed to the seven he was with the Browns. Haden appeared in the first playoff game of his career when Pittsburgh faced the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round in 2017.

Haden finishes his career with 29 interceptions and 615 total tackles. He reportedly had some offers from teams over the summer but chose not to sign anywhere.