Joe Namath shares his reaction to Jets’ head coach decision

The New York Jets have hired a new head coach, and legendary quarterback Joe Namath wasted no time sharing his reaction to the news.

Aaron Glenn reached an agreement on Wednesday to become the next head coach of the Jets. The former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator had been viewed as New York’s top target for quite some time.

Namath can understand why. The former Super Bowl champion expressed his excitement over the Glenn hire in a social media post.

“I’m hoping all @nyjets fans are as thrilled as my family and I are that Aaron Glenn is our new Head Coach. I wish the season would start next week!” Namath wrote on X.

Namath has been highly critical of the Jets in recent years. Some within the organization have even been bothered by the way the 81-year-old has publicly bashed the team. That might happen again at some point down the road, but Namath is happy with the direction of the franchise at the moment.

Glenn, 52, has been the Lions’ defensive coordinator since 2021. He was hugely popular with his players and led a defense that ranked 7th in points allowed and 20th in yards this season. He also has a long history with the Jets, as he played cornerback the team from 1994-2001.