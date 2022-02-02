 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, February 2, 2022

John Harbaugh endorses Vikings’ pursuit of brother Jim

February 2, 2022
by Grey Papke

John Harbaugh

There are widespread rumors that the Minnesota Vikings are moving toward hiring Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh as head coach. That pursuit has now been publicly endorsed by Harbaugh’s brother.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh on Wednesday weighed in on the possibility of his brother joining the Vikings. Minnesota, he said, would be making a very smart move if they were to hire the Michigan coach.

This is pretty solid confirmation that Jim is seriously in the running for the Minnesota job, and backs up reports that he’s likely to land it. Obviously, the Vikings aren’t going to be majorly concerned with the Ravens coach’s opinion on their search, but it does not hurt to get this sort of endorsement.

John Harbaugh, it’s worth noting, recently hired a coach away from his brother’s Michigan staff. Maybe he knew something the rest of us didn’t at the time.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus