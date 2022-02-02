John Harbaugh endorses Vikings’ pursuit of brother Jim

There are widespread rumors that the Minnesota Vikings are moving toward hiring Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh as head coach. That pursuit has now been publicly endorsed by Harbaugh’s brother.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh on Wednesday weighed in on the possibility of his brother joining the Vikings. Minnesota, he said, would be making a very smart move if they were to hire the Michigan coach.

John Harbaugh on possibility of his brother Jim becoming the head coach of the Vikings: "If the Minnesota Vikings are smart enough to hire him, it would be a wise choice." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) February 2, 2022

This is pretty solid confirmation that Jim is seriously in the running for the Minnesota job, and backs up reports that he’s likely to land it. Obviously, the Vikings aren’t going to be majorly concerned with the Ravens coach’s opinion on their search, but it does not hurt to get this sort of endorsement.

John Harbaugh, it’s worth noting, recently hired a coach away from his brother’s Michigan staff. Maybe he knew something the rest of us didn’t at the time.