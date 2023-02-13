Eagles player offers scathing assessment of Super Bowl turf

One Philadelphia Eagles player confirmed that the turf for Super Bowl LVII was just as bad as it looked on television.

Fans and journalists alike were harshly critical of the turf the NFL used at State Farm Stadium, as it led to a number of players slipping or losing their footing throughout the game.

That was acknowledged by Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata, who said the terrible state of the field was a topic of conversation for players on both teams during the game. Mailata even compared it to “playing on a water park.”

Jordan Mailata said the field was “terrible.” He was sure to point out it was terrible for both teams, and Eagles/Chiefs players were talking with each other during TV timeouts about how bad it was. He said, “It was like playing on a water park.” — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) February 13, 2023

The field was bad enough that players were changing shoes to try to cope with it, but it did not seem to help much.

Even though there was no singular instance where the field was significantly costly for either team, the NFL will have to be pretty embarrassed by this. They spent a lot of time and money on the turf, which turned out to be a poor surface.