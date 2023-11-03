Bills star Jordan Poyer says Aaron Rodgers introduced him to ayahuasca

Aaron Rodgers has become the punchline of many jokes since he opened up last year about his experiences with ayahuasca, but it does not sound like Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer was laughing.

During an appearance on Robert Griffin III’s “RG3 and The Ones” podcast this week, Poyer revealed that Rodgers introduced him to the benefits of ayahuasca. The Pro Bowl defensive back said he became curious about the plant-based psychedelic drug after Rodgers spoke about it last year.

Poyer told Griffin he had three different experiences with ayahuasca in Costa Rica over a one-week period last offseason.

“I didn’t know what it was. I didn’t know anything about it. I had never heard of it before,” Poyer said. “After he mentioned it, it seemed like that word just kept popping up over and over and over again. … It allows you to really handle a lot of traumatic instances from the past. There are thousands of ways to heal, but Aaron Rodgers was right with what he was talking about with this medicine. A lot of people wrote him off. A lot of people think he’s crazy. A lot of people think he’s just off the wire, but I was interested, so I went.”

Poyer has been open in the past about his alcohol addiction. He said the decision to stop drinking saved his life but credits ayahuasca for helping him deal with other issues that were going on in his life last year.

“No, quitting drinking saved my life,” Poyer said. “Ayahuasca helped me find out who I was.”

You can hear more of the discussion at around the 53-minute mark below:

Rodgers said last year that ayahuasca helped him in all facets of his life. There were also questions about whether he violated the NFL’s drug policy, but those were addressed by the league.

Poyer probably is not the only NFL player who followed in Rodgers footsteps. The question is whether he will now be subject to the same ribbing that Rodgers has dealt with.

H/T Bro Bible