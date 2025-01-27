Josh Allen had heartbreaking message after another loss to Chiefs

Nobody was more disappointed about the Buffalo Bills’ exit from the 2024 NFL Playoffs than Josh Allen.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs once again outlasted the Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. It’s the fourth time in his career Allen has been eliminated by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Allen looked utterly despondent when he addressed the media for his postgame press conference.

“It’s not fun,” said Allen without looking up at the crowd of reporters. “To be the champs, you’ve got to beat the champs. And we didn’t do it tonight.”

You can tell how crushed Josh Allen is. This was the start of his postgame press conference. pic.twitter.com/DPoSx50Nek — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 27, 2025

The Bills were in the driver’s seat early in the fourth quarter before they were burned by a controversial spot that resulted in a turnover on downs. The Chiefs took advantage with a touchdown drive and two-point conversion that put Kansas City up 29-22.

Buffalo was able to tie things up at 29 thanks to an all-time diving play made by running back James Cook.

The visitors remained very much alive up until the very end, trailing by just three at the 2-minute warning. But an Allen pass on fourth down slipped right through tight end Dalton Kincaid’s hands, allowing the Chiefs to run out the clock a few plays later.

Allen went 22/34 for 237 yards and 2 touchdowns in the contest. But the most important stat that came out of Sunday’s contest was Allen’s record dropping to 0-4 against Mahomes in the postseason.