Josh Allen has great response to Ken Dorsey meltdown video

The video of Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey having a coaching box meltdown at the end of Sunday’s game against Miami has attracted a lot of attention. The team’s star player, however, clearly is not bothered by it.

Dorsey lost his cool at the end of the game as the Bills failed to get set and spike the ball in time to attempt a game-winning field goal attempt in a 21-19 loss. The video went viral and attracted some amusement, but not from Josh Allen, who said he did not see the reaction as “bad frustration.”

The Bills quarterback’s take on the video was simple: if you’re okay with losing, you’re probably a loser.

"You show me someone who's ok with losing and I'll show you a loser." Josh Allen when asked about the Ken Dorsey video from last weekend. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/j1vQCFGPEG — Buffalo Fanatics (@BfloFanatics) September 28, 2022

Dorsey, for what it’s worth, suggested he was going to try to correct his behavior. Allen probably doesn’t want that, and few would argue with him here. If anything, he probably understands, at least based on some of what he has previously said about his mentality.