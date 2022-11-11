 Skip to main content
Josh Allen has funny reaction to media at practice

November 11, 2022
by Grey Papke
Josh Allen wears a Bills hat

Sep 27, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) jogs off the field following the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was playing some games with the media on Friday amid speculation about the health of his injured elbow.

Allen is firmly questionable due to an elbow injury he suffered last week against the New York Jets. The Bills have largely shielded Allen from speculation about his status and the media has not gotten any real glimpses of him around practice, as he has not been a full participant.

On Friday, though, the media did get a glimpse of Allen — but only a glimpse. As soon as the quarterback noticed the media had been allowed in to tape practice, he grabbed his equipment and bolted to the locker room.

Everyone knows Allen’s status is a big story, including the quarterback himself. He is clearly determined not to give anything away here, though.

Allen did seem to have dropped one of the precautions he had been spotted with earlier in the week, though that might not mean much. He has not practiced at all ahead of Sunday’s game against Minnesota, which makes it seem somewhat unlikely that he will play.

