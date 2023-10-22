Josh Allen nails sideline worker with hilariously errant throw

Josh Allen pulled a Chuck Knoblauch during Sunday’s game.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Allen had a real lowlight late in the second quarter of his team’s Week 7 game against the New England Patriots. Allen heaved a pass on 3rd-and-16 in an attempt to pick up first-down yardage. But the throw sailed on Allen and ended up landing over ten yards beyond any of his receivers … striking a worker (apparently a sound technician) on the sideline instead.

Take a look at the video.

Bills QB Josh Allen threw this ball out of bounds and it hit a mic man 😆pic.twitter.com/d7liTLwCXC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 22, 2023

The multi-time Pro Bowler Allen is known for his ability to throw darts. But he hit the absolute wrong kind of bullseye there.

Allen’s misfire proved costly as Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass missed the ensuing 42-yard field goal (as the heavily-favored Bills would eventually fall behind the Patriots by multiple scores). But at least that sound technician did not end up too worse for the wear, unlike this sideline worker at a football game earlier this month.