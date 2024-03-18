 Skip to main content
Josh Dobbs lands with NFC contender as potential backup QB

March 18, 2024
by Grey Papke
Joshua Dobbs with the Minnesota Vikings

Nov 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) after a victory against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Josh Dobbs became something of a cult hero last year, and his play was good enough to land him a deal with an NFC contender.

Dobbs is signing a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, his agent Mike McCartney announced Monday. The deal means Dobbs will have a chance to win the team’s backup quarterback job.

The 49ers also have Brandon Allen, who will be Dobbs’ chief competition for the role. Brock Purdy is firmly entrenched as the team’s starter.

Dobbs started for the Arizona Cardinals last season with Kyler Murray still recovering from his knee injury. Once Murray returned, Dobbs was shipped to the Minnesota Vikings, where he became a hero as Kirk Cousins’ replacement. At the time, there was talk that he was playing himself into a big free agent contract, but his play tailed off and he wound up benched before the end of the season.

The 29-year-old quarterback wound up throwing for 2,464 yards with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season. He added another 421 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns to go with those numbers.

