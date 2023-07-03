Tragedy at Lambeau Field as man dies working on Packers scoreboard

Joshua Shaw, a 27-year-old carpenter helping with renovations at Lambeau Field, died last month after an accident while working on the Green Bay Packers’ north end zone scoreboard.

Shaw suffered a critical injury while at the construction zone on June 15th and was immediately rushed to the hospital, according to a report from WBAY Action 2 News’ Jason Zimmerman. Shaw died two days later.

The tragic news has garnered more attention of late after Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy mentioned Shaw in his monthly column. Murphy gave his condolences to those dealing with the loss.

“Sadly, Joshua Shaw, a carpenter with Mavid Construction, recently lost his life in an incident in the north end zone scoreboard. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and fellow workers,” Murphy wrote.

Shaw hails from Clintonville, Wisconsin and worked as a carpenter alongside his father and brother under the Green Bay-based Mavid Construction. Neither relative was present during the incident.

Shaw was also a registered organ donor. His untimely death will help give more life to those in need.

“He’s going to be saving six lives with his organs and they said he also will be, I don’t know what the word he used, enhancing, helping others’ health with many other tissues so there will be even more than the six with the organs,” Shaw’s mother Bobbie Jo Jarvenpaa told WBAY.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is currently investigating Shaw’s incident to ensure no workplace anomalies led to his death. The investigation is expected to last up to six months.