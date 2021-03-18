Report: JuJu Smith-Schuster drawing interest from this AFC team

The New York Jets made a big splash this week when they signed Corey Davis to a three-year deal, but they may not be done bolstering their wide receiver corps.

The Jets have been in talks with JuJu Smith-Schuster and are interested in signing the former Pittsburgh Steelers star, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Smith-Schuster seems unlikely to return to Pittsburgh, as he has reportedly been telling teammates he expects to sign elsewhere. However, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on Thursday that the Steelers have not ruled out re-signing Smith-Schuster.

Sam Darnold was Smith-Schuster’s quarterback for a season at USC, so that may be a factor in the Jets’ interest if they are planning to keep Darnold.

The Steelers drafted Smith-Schuster in the second round in 2017. He has spent the last four seasons with the team. He has not met his stellar production from the 2018 season, when he had a career-high 111 catches, 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns. Part of the reason for his lower numbers the last two seasons is his changed role in Pittsburgh’s offense.

Smith-Schuster was far more productive when Antonio Brown was the No. 1 receiving option in Pittsburgh. He also caused some issues for the Steelers last season, which could hurt his free agent value a bit.