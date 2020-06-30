Julian Edelman welcomes Cam Newton to Patriots with clever Instagram post

Julian Edelman has not caught many passes from quarterbacks other than Tom Brady throughout his NFL career, but he’ll have an opportunity to play with another former NFL MVP this season. On Tuesday, the veteran wideout had a unique way of expressing his excitement.

Those who follow Cam Newton on social media know that he has an extremely bizarre font that he always writes in. Edelman used that same style to welcome Newton to New England with an Instagram post.

Newton, Mass., also happens to be an actual place, so it seems like Edelman put some decent thought into that post.

As soon as Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was speculation that Edelman might wanted to be traded. He even fueled some of that with his social media activity, but the Patriots have no intention of parting ways with Edelman. One Patriots player said Edelman is using Brady’s departure as motivation for 2020, so the addition of Newton should help in that sense.