Julio Jones turned down classy offer from new teammate AJ Brown

Julio Jones has worn No. 11 since he made his NFL debut in 2011, and his new teammate AJ Brown gave him an opportunity to keep that jersey number with the Tennessee Titans. Jones respectfully declined.

Brown tweeted on Tuesday that he is going to wear No. 11 until he retires. He said he offered the number to Jones but Jones turned it down.

#11 until I retire . I tried to give it up and he wouldn’t take it . Respect — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) June 8, 2021

Jones wore No. 8 when he played at Alabama, so it’s possible he could go back to that number. He may also opt to start fresh with a brand new number in a new city.

Brown said over the weekend that he was working to change numbers because he wanted Jones to be able to keep No. 11. The 23-year-old has always been an admirer of Jones, and he proved that with a very public show of respect for Jones prior to a game last season.