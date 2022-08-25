Ex-Saints star files $300 million lawsuit against NFL, NFLPA

A former top NFL pass-rusher is suing the NFL for allegedly blackballing him.

Junior Galette, who played six seasons in the NFL, on Tuesday filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, according to Pro Football Talk. Galette named the NFL, NFL Players Association, Commissioner Roger Goodell, and several teams in the suit.The Seahawks, Rams, Raiders, Browns, Chiefs, Panthers, and Commanders are the teams listed as defendants.

Galette played from 2010-2014 for the New Orleans Saints. He had 12 sacks in 2013 and 10 sacks in 2014. In 2017, he played for Washington as a rotational player.

Galette is representing himself in his case. He accuses the NFL of blackballing him “just like Colin Kaepernick and put on the blacklist BY THE NFL OWNERS.”

He alleges that his comments about the contract Washington gave Trent Murphy, which he stated was an example of racial discrimination, led to him being blackballed.

“I swear to god I’m not playing for no slave deals I’ll die before I play for more slave deals,” Galette said about his contract situation over Snapchat in 2018.

Galette, 34, has been arguing for a while to anyone who would listen that he has been blackballed by the NFL.

In his Twitter profile bio, he says he is a “Former Saints Team Captain that is Blackballed from the NFL for calling out Pay Discrimination Community Revolution In Progress.”

Galette on Wednesday posted a screenshot on Instagram of Pro Football Talk’s story about his lawsuit. His caption for the post said “Crazy how when I represent myself I get actual TRACTION smh no one wants to be exposed for being a Racist @nfl #PayJuniorGalette #ReupZn 300 Million Or Better if you want to play because Affidavits signed and Sealed Stick a Fork In Em They’re Done Here!!”

Galette was signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2010. After his big 2013 season, he signed a four-year contract extension worth $41.5 million, but he was cut after the 2014 season. He missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons due to torn Achilles tendons.

Galette received a 2-game suspension from the NFL for a 2015 domestic violence incident. In 2017, he was arrested for disorderly conduct and failure to comply.

In 2015, Galette made several allegations about Saints players and coaches via Twitter.