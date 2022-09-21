Justin Fields addresses comment about Bears fans

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields tried to clean up some remarks he made about the team’s fans after Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Fields opened himself up to criticism when he suggested that losing to the rival Packers hurts more for players than fans because fans aren’t “putting in any work.” While Fields was not necessarily trying to suggest anything negative about the team’s fans, the way his remarks were phrased made some pushback inevitable.

On Wednesday, Fields addressed his remarks and tried to smooth things over.

.@justnfields: "I respect every fan that we have. I'm glad that we have fans. I would never disrespect anybody on what they do or what they love to do." pic.twitter.com/hpzFVoo6yT — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 21, 2022

“I was frustrated after the game, so number one, I didn’t want to come and talk to you guys. I wasn’t in the mood to come and talk to you guys. I should have done a better job explaining what I meant by that,” Fields said. “I’m talking about work regarding the game on Sunday, winning the game. I don’t know any fans, I don’t know what they’re doing in their personal lives, and I respect every fan that we have. I’m glad that we have fans. I would never disrespect anybody on what they do or what they love to do. It came off like that.”

Fields did suggest that he was frustrated with social media for taking the comments the wrong way so they could get a “big buzz out of it” as well.

What Fields said was dumb, but most probably understand what he was going for here. When he actually does have something critical to say, he will make it clear. This was not an example of that.