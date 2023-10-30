Justin Herbert wearing crazy bandage on middle finger for ‘Sunday Night Football’

Justin Herbert is playing through an injury for the Los Angeles Chargers, and he’s trying his best to find a good equipment solution while he is hurt.

NBC showed the bandage and splint that Herbert was wearing on his left hand for the Chargers’ game against the Chicago Bears in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. He had a bandage wrapped around his left wrist that kept his left middle finger in place.

The way the bandage and splint was applied, it looked like Herbert was giving the finger.

Justin Herbert is an honorary New Jerseyan this evening. pic.twitter.com/0RX7TwqRPx — Peel (@RHPeel) October 30, 2023

Herbert originally injured the finger while trying to make a tackle following an interception he had thrown in a 24-17 win over the Raiders in Week 4 (video here).

Herbert has a fractured finger and also suffered a gruesome nail injury. The Chargers had Week 5 off but have lost their last two games while Herbert has played through the injury.

NBC’s Melissa Stark explained that Herbert had to make a change to the cast he was using.

“He wore a glove last week, but it pulled the cast off,” Stark reported. “So tonight, he’s just wearing a hard, plastic splint on that finger that’s stabilized with tape.”

Stark also reported that the splint is uncomfortable for Herbert.

“Well, it doesn’t feel good,” Herbert told Stark regarding the splint.

Herbert will be using that splint at least three weeks, according to the report.

The real shame of it all is that Herbert would love to shake Danny Tartabull’s hand, but he can’t.