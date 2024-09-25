Justin Herbert drops big hint about his Week 4 availability

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert dropped a big hint about his potential availability for Week 4 as he tries to overcome an ankle injury.

Herbert did some 7-on-7 work in practice Wednesday, a decent sign for his Week 4 availability. The quarterback, however, offered a much bigger hint by noting that he is not expecting to rest until the Chargers’ Week 5 bye, though the possibility had been discussed.

#Chargers QB Justin Herbert told reporters there has been talk about resting him until the bye, but he "doesn’t think that’s the way we’re heading." Herbert said he feels "less pain" and was able to do some 7-on-7 work today. A sign his setback didn't set him back much. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2024

In other words, Herbert plans to play in Week 4, despite the ensuing bye week. He added that he is experiencing less pain in the ankle, which bodes well for his availability.

Herbert aggravated the pre-existing injury in Week 3, which knocked him out of the game in the third quarter. The recurrence did not seem to make anything worse, putting him in contention to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Herbert has completed 67.2% of his passes for 399 yards, 4 touchdowns and an interception through three games in his first season under Jim Harbaugh.