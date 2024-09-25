 Skip to main content
Justin Herbert drops big hint about his Week 4 availability

September 25, 2024
by Grey Papke
Justin Herbert talks with the media

Jul 27, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) speaks following training camp activities at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert dropped a big hint about his potential availability for Week 4 as he tries to overcome an ankle injury.

Herbert did some 7-on-7 work in practice Wednesday, a decent sign for his Week 4 availability. The quarterback, however, offered a much bigger hint by noting that he is not expecting to rest until the Chargers’ Week 5 bye, though the possibility had been discussed.

In other words, Herbert plans to play in Week 4, despite the ensuing bye week. He added that he is experiencing less pain in the ankle, which bodes well for his availability.

Herbert aggravated the pre-existing injury in Week 3, which knocked him out of the game in the third quarter. The recurrence did not seem to make anything worse, putting him in contention to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Herbert has completed 67.2% of his passes for 399 yards, 4 touchdowns and an interception through three games in his first season under Jim Harbaugh.

Justin Herbert
