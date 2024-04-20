Justin Jefferson wore the most flashy outfit to Timberwolves playoff game

Justin Jefferson was in attendance for Game 1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ playoff series against the Phoenix Suns at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. on Saturday, and you really couldn’t miss him.

The Vikings wide receiver was wearing a light blue jacket that was full of jewels and other sparkling decorations. Jefferson also had on a huge silver chain, some earrings, and sunglasses.

Justin Jefferson's jacket is an art piece pic.twitter.com/OtgCVXrLuj — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 20, 2024

There’s no time for team-organized “white-outs” when you’re trying to show off your personal clothing style.

Jefferson’s status with the Vikings has been an ongoing story in the NFL. He was not present for the start of the team’s offseason workouts as he awaits a new contract. Jeferson is under contract to receive $19.7 million in the 2024 season before becoming a free agent. The terms of his next contract are expected to set a record.