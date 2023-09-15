Controversial ruling on Justin Jefferson mishap burns Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings appeared poised to re-take the lead before halftime during their Thursday Night Football clash against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Penn. One NFL rule spoiled their plans.

The Vikings had a 1st-and-10 at the Philly 31 down 10-7 with under a minute let in the first half. Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson caught a pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins on a play that appeared destined to reach the end zone. Technically, the football did reach the end zone — just not in the way Vikings fans would have hoped for.

Jefferson managed to take several steps with the football, which made the play a legitimate catch. However, he ended up fumbling the ball as he tried to reach for the goal line, and the ball went over the pylon.

Justin Jefferson fumbles the ball at the goal line which is ruled a touchback and the Eagles take over 👀 Good call or bad call? 🤔pic.twitter.com/0WIvWCbVia — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 15, 2023

This Justin Jefferson fumble went over the pylon and was ruled a touchback 😳 pic.twitter.com/LonOv2u6Fj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 15, 2023

The play was initially ruled a fumbled out at the 1-yard line but was reversed to a touchback, which gave the ball to Philly. The Eagles took over from there and ended up converting on a 61-yard field goal to give them a 13-7 lead. The turn of events resulted in a 10-point swing against the Vikings.

While the referees’ ruling seemed in line with the NFL rulebook, the rule itself left several fans and analysts irate.

That looks like a touchback on Justin Jefferson fumble. It’s the single worst rule in football. But the right call is touchback. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 15, 2023

This fumble into the end zone rule needs to change. Something about that Justin Jefferson play feels weird to me, and the Vikings should get the ball at the spot of the fumble. A touchback while almost scoring a touchdown just doesn’t make sense.#ThursdayNightFootball… — Kevin Walsh (@kevinwalshnfl) September 15, 2023

This will always be the dumbest rule in football. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 15, 2023

The Jefferson fumble was one of three fumbles the Vikings surrendered in the first half alone. Minnesota also started off the second half with a Cousins fumble.

Kirk Cousins starts off the 2nd half with a fumble pic.twitter.com/NqtaZlGy8B — Zirksee🍽️ (@Zirksee) September 15, 2023

The TNF clash did not begin cleanly for the Vikings by any measure.