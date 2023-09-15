 Skip to main content
Controversial ruling on Justin Jefferson mishap burns Vikings

September 14, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Justin Jefferson fumble at the end zone during Eagles-Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings appeared poised to re-take the lead before halftime during their Thursday Night Football clash against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Penn. One NFL rule spoiled their plans.

The Vikings had a 1st-and-10 at the Philly 31 down 10-7 with under a minute let in the first half. Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson caught a pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins on a play that appeared destined to reach the end zone. Technically, the football did reach the end zone — just not in the way Vikings fans would have hoped for.

Jefferson managed to take several steps with the football, which made the play a legitimate catch. However, he ended up fumbling the ball as he tried to reach for the goal line, and the ball went over the pylon.

The play was initially ruled a fumbled out at the 1-yard line but was reversed to a touchback, which gave the ball to Philly. The Eagles took over from there and ended up converting on a 61-yard field goal to give them a 13-7 lead. The turn of events resulted in a 10-point swing against the Vikings.

While the referees’ ruling seemed in line with the NFL rulebook, the rule itself left several fans and analysts irate.

The Jefferson fumble was one of three fumbles the Vikings surrendered in the first half alone. Minnesota also started off the second half with a Cousins fumble.

The TNF clash did not begin cleanly for the Vikings by any measure.

