Justin Jefferson has great response to his fumble

Justin Jefferson committed a costly turnover during the Minnesota Vikings’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night, and the star wide receiver has gone out of his way to hold himself accountable.

The Vikings had a chance to take the lead with under a minute left in the first half when Jefferson caught a deep pass from Kirk Cousins at around the 5-yard line. Jefferson lost possession of the ball as he was reaching for the goal line, and the ball went over the pylon (video here). The end result was a turnover and a touchback for Philadelphia.

Jefferson’s blunder was a huge momentum shift in a game the Vikings lost 34-28. The All-Pro told reporters afterward that he feels he was largely to blame for the outcome.

Justin Jefferson: "Fumbling in the end zone like that when we need points, I’m putting a lot of the blame on myself. Being a captain of the team, I know the situation. Take care of the ball. I was telling my teammates, that was on me and it won’t happen again." — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) September 15, 2023

“Fumbling in the end zone like that when we need points, I’m putting a lot of the blame on myself,” Jefferson said. “Being a captain of the team, I know the situation. Take care of the ball. I was telling my teammates, that was on me and it won’t happen again.”

Jefferson delivered the same message during the game. As the turnover was being reviewed, he could be seen telling his teammates “that’s on me.”

No one is going to fault Jefferson for trying to make a play. If he protected the ball and went down inside the 5-yard line, there is still no guarantee the Vikings would have scored. The fact that he held himself responsible both privately and publicly should go a long way in the locker room.