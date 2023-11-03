 Skip to main content
Vikings coach has concerning update on Justin Jefferson

November 3, 2023
by Grey Papke
Justin Jefferson without a helmet

Dec 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is eligible to come off injured reserve and begin practicing next week, but it does not necessarily sound like that is the plan.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell admitted that he simply was not sure if the Vikings will open Jefferson’s practice window ahead of Week 10. The wide receiver landed on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury during the team’s Oct. 8 game against Kansas City.

“I think we’re going to have some end-of-week assessments and see where those guys are at and we’ll continue those on into the next week, and when the time’s right to get those windows opened up, we’ll do that and get those guys back practicing again,” O’Connell told reporters.

This does not make it sound particularly likely that Jefferson will be ready to get back to action for Week 10. That is not necessarily a huge surprise, since there were reports that it would be four weeks before the wide receiver could even be evaluated for a possible return.

The Vikings have actually won three straight since Jefferson’s injury, but Kirk Cousins’ season-ending injury complicates things. Clarity has to come soon, but there is none right now.

