Justin Jefferson has message for fans after Vikings’ big comeback

Justin Jefferson had a message for the fans following Minnesota’s huge comeback win on Saturday.

Jefferson’s Vikings fell behind 33-0 to the Indianapolis Colts in their Week 15 game. They came back to tie the game at 36 in regulation, then won 39-36 in overtime.

Jefferson had 12 catches for 123 yards and a touchdown in the win, and had a message for the fans.

“I know we scared y’all in the first half, but stick with us. We gonna hold y’all on our back. We gonna fight ’til the end. Y’all know what’s good,” Jefferson said.

Doubt the Vikings at your own risk. They are now 11-3 and have clinched the NFC North.

Even when they’re down by 33, they know they’re still not out of the game (so long as they’re playing Indianapolis).