Justin Jefferson frustrated with trade speculation about Vikings

September 28, 2023
by Grey Papke
Justin Jefferson holding a ball

Sep 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) scores a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins (not pictured) against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is already fed up with hearing talk about tanking and draft position after the team’s 0-3 start.

Jefferson said Thursday that he is “tired” of talk about the season already being a lost cause, and asserted that he believes the team still has the ability to turn things around.

“I’m tired of people saying that we’re looking into next season or all of the trades and stuff like that,” Jefferson said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “We’re focused still on this season. We have a lot more games to go and we have a lot more things to accomplish this season. We’re still focused in, and we still have the same goal as we had before the season. We just need to fix a few things and I feel like we’ll be back on track.”

Obviously, it is too soon for Jefferson and his teammates to give up on the season, but the early returns are not promising. They lost in rather ugly fashion to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, and they will need to beat Carolina in Week 4 to avoid the possibility of needing to beat the Kansas City Chiefs to avoid an 0-5 start. Notable players like Kirk Cousins and Danielle Hunter are in the final year of their contracts, which is only leading to more speculation.

Jefferson certainly has not been the problem. He has a league-leading 458 receiving yards through three weeks and appears on pace for another monster statistical season.

Justin JeffersonMinnesota Vikings
