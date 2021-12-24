Justin Tucker voices his opinion on Ravens going for two instead of kicking PATs

Despite having the consensus best kicker in the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens have controversially chosen to go for two points in multiple one-point losses this season. Now that very same kicker is offering his take on the matter.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker appeared this week on “The Lounge” podcast and reacted to the team’s decisions to go for two instead of kicking the PAT.

“I fully support it,” Tucker stated. “Everybody on our team fully supports going for two because you have the chance to put the game away right then and there.”

“Of course, there is plenty of folks who have their opinions and comments about it,” Tucker went on. “But it’s one of those things where, if you’re a part of it, a member of the team, if you’re in it, you just understand that is the move. You go for two and you put the game away. If it doesn’t work out, you pick up the pieces and you just move on.”

Twice this month after late touchdowns while down seven, the Ravens chose to go for two to win instead of kicking the PAT with Tucker to tie and go to overtime. Both two-point tries failed, and Baltimore lost both games. Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history and has not missed a single PAT all year. He also has supreme leg strength, which would be an asset to the team in a potential overtime period. Tucker already nailed an incredible NFL-record field goal to win a game earlier this season.

Of course, Baltimore was facing two respected veteran QBs in both games (Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers). Thus, it made sense in theory to not let either of those guys get the ball back in an overtime period. A Tucker field goal would also not be as much good in overtime (unless it came after a defensive stop), as you need a touchdown to win the game on the opening overtime possession.

Tucker himself clearly believes that the right decision was made both times, and that makes sense when you see the video of what went into the call against Green Bay in particular.

Photo: Dec 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) before the game against the Green Bay Packers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports