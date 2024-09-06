Browns host former 1st-round pick for free agent visit

The Cleveland Browns could bring in another offensive weapon after hosting a former first-round pick for a visit.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney visited with the Browns on Friday. Toney is still looking for a new team after being cut by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Browns tried out free agent WR Kadarius Toney. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 6, 2024

Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, and Elijah Moore figure to be the top three receivers in the Browns’ offense. There are depth questions beyond that, however, that Toney could be brought in to try to address. He might not be a solution, as he has struggled with both injuries and inconsistency throughout his career.

Toney memorably had a huge punt return and scored a touchdown in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win two years ago, but never replicated that. He had just 200 yards from scrimmage last season, but as long as he remains so tantalizingly athletic, teams will have some interest in trying to get something out of him.