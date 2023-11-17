 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, November 17, 2023

Report: Kellen Moore is leading target for 1 college football coaching job

November 17, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Kellen Moore wearing a headset while coaching

Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on the sidelines in the second half against the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore may have a chance at a college head coaching position if he wants it.

Moore is a leading candidate for the vacant Boise State head coaching job, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Moore is “at or near the top” of the school’s list after the Broncos fired Andy Avalos earlier this week.

A former Boise State quarterback, Moore was strongly linked to the job when it was available in 2021. Ultimately, he decided to stay with the Dallas Cowboys at the time. He has since moved on and is in his first season with the Chargers.

The Chargers moved very quickly last offseason to bring Moore in and have given him extensive control over the team’s offense. That might make it tough for him to leave, but he may at least listen to his alma mater’s sales pitch.

Article Tags

Boise State FootballKellen Moore
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus