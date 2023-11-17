Report: Kellen Moore is leading target for 1 college football coaching job

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore may have a chance at a college head coaching position if he wants it.

Moore is a leading candidate for the vacant Boise State head coaching job, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Moore is “at or near the top” of the school’s list after the Broncos fired Andy Avalos earlier this week.

A former Boise State quarterback, Moore was strongly linked to the job when it was available in 2021. Ultimately, he decided to stay with the Dallas Cowboys at the time. He has since moved on and is in his first season with the Chargers.

The Chargers moved very quickly last offseason to bring Moore in and have given him extensive control over the team’s offense. That might make it tough for him to leave, but he may at least listen to his alma mater’s sales pitch.