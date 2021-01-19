Kellen Moore to interview for Eagles head coach job

Kellen Moore recently signed an extension with the Dallas Cowboys to remain their offensive coordinator, but he is suddenly a candidate for an NFL head coaching job.

The Philadelphia Eagles requested permission last week to interview Moore for their head coaching vacancy, and the Cowboys granted that permission. Moore was scheduled to interview for the job on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Moore had reportedly accepted the head coaching job at his alma mater Boise State before changing his mind and signing an extension with the Cowboys. He openly said he was interested in the job, but the belief is that he met with Jerry Jones and was convinced to remain in Dallas. Some have even wondered if Jones told Moore he will be the head-coach-in-waiting, which is what happened with Jason Garrett before he became the head coach of the Cowboys.

The Eagles got a bit of a late start with their head coaching search, as many were surprised they fired Doug Pederson. Moore was not considered a candidate for any other NFL head coach jobs prior to signing an extension with Dallas.

Moore is not the only well-respected offensive coordinator who is in the mix for the Eagles job.