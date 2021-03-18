Kellen Winslow II being sued over disturbing gym incident

Kellen Winslow II was recently sentenced to 14 years in prison for multiple charges related to sexual assault and rape. The former NFL tight end is now also being sued by one of his victims.

An elderly woman who accused Winslow of lewd conduct at a gym in 2019 has filed a civil lawsuit against Winslow, according to TMZ. The suit lays out some of the graphic allegations against Winslow, which contributed to his 14-year jail sentence.

The victim, who was 77 at the time, said she was working out at the Crunch Carlsbad fitness center in Southern California on Feb. 13, 2019, when Winslow exposed himself to her and asked, “Do you see this, do you like it?” The woman says she immediately ran to find her husband and left the gym.

Less than two weeks later, the victim says she had another encounter with Winslow in the hot tub of the fitness center. Winslow allegedly got into the hot tub with the woman and rubbed her leg and arm without consent.

The woman is suing Winslow for unspecified damages, claiming she has “suffered and continues to suffer great pain of mind and body, shock, [and] emotional distress.”

Winslow, the son of Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow, was drafted No. 6 overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2004. He played nine seasons in the NFL. He was also found guilty of raping a homeless woman in 2019, among other disturbing incidents.