Kenny Pickett leaves with concussion in Week 6

Kenny Pickett made the second start of his NFL career on Sunday, but the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was forced to leave the game early after suffering an injury.

Pickett took a hard hit from Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White in the third quarter. His head bounced off the turf.

Pickett immediately left the game and was replaced by Mitch Trubisky. The Steelers announced shortly after that Pickett had entered concussion protocol and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The NFL made some changes to its concussion protocol after the controversial handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s injury in Week 3. There is now a stricter set of rules in place to determine which players need to be evaluated for head injuries.

Pickett completed 11-of-18 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown before he exited on Sunday.