Kenny Pickett leaves with concussion in Week 6

October 16, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Kenny Pickett throwing a ball

Aug 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Kenny Pickett made the second start of his NFL career on Sunday, but the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was forced to leave the game early after suffering an injury.

Pickett took a hard hit from Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White in the third quarter. His head bounced off the turf.

Pickett immediately left the game and was replaced by Mitch Trubisky. The Steelers announced shortly after that Pickett had entered concussion protocol and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The NFL made some changes to its concussion protocol after the controversial handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s injury in Week 3. There is now a stricter set of rules in place to determine which players need to be evaluated for head injuries.

Pickett completed 11-of-18 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown before he exited on Sunday.

