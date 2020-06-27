Kenny Stills criticizes Dolphins owner Stephen Ross for latest donation

Kenny Stills has long been a fierce critic of Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross when it comes to Ross’ commitment to social justice initiatives, and that’s not stopping now.

Stills, now with the Houston Texans, was not impressed by the fact that Ross is donating $13 million to RISE, the Dolphins owner’s non-profit to battle systemic racism.

Donation to his non profit = Tax write off https://t.co/mUk6Uc9J6n — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) June 27, 2020

RISE has been the target of Stills’ criticism before. When the wide receiver was still with the Dolphins, he stated that, in his view, it wasn’t possible for Ross to simultaneously fight against systemic racism while supporting Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

Stills’ tenure in Miami had a weird ending that some chalked up to his outspoken advocacy for social justice, though Stills himself didn’t think so. Even though he’s no longer with the team, it doesn’t look like he’ll be letting up on Ross anytime soon.