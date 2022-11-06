Kevin Durant interested in buying part of Commanders

The Washington Commanders may be available for purchase, and D.C. native Kevin Durant would be very much interested if they are.

Durant told Nick Friedell of ESPN that he would be interested in a minority stake of the Commanders if the opportunity became available, though he was not exactly getting his hopes up.

“Of course,” Durant said. “I don’t have a lot of money, though. I don’t have that much money to say, ‘Look, man, let me get a piece of the team.’ So I’m sure it would have to work out some way, somehow. I would love to, obviously, but to be honest, I doubt that it’ll happen. It’s a five-, six-billion-dollar team.

“In a perfect world, I would be a part of it. I would love to do it. I would love to give a little bit of my money to be a part of the Commanders, but we’ll see. Hopefully it’s somebody nice. I heard [Amazon CEO Jeff] Bezos and Jay-Z, but you never know.”

Durant is referencing reports that Bezos and Jay-Z could work together to purchase the Commanders from owner Daniel Snyder. Those reports have been widespread since Snyder announced that a potential sale was being explored.

Durant may actually be underestimating the Commanders’ market value. If he were to become involved, he would likely only be able to afford a small share of the franchise, but he seems fine with that. His involvement probably would not be bad for PR, if nothing else.