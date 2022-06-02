Kevin Durant goes after Shannon Sharpe over Twitter

Stephen A. Smith is not the only big name on Kevin Durant’s Enemies List.

In a series of tweets Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nets star Durant targeted the ESPN host Smith and Smith’s fellow talking heads in the media. That led to a back-and-forth between Durant and Smith, which you can see in full here.

Another analyst Durant called out in his rant was Shannon Sharpe (as well as Sharpe’s fellow FOX Sports co-host Skip Bayless). When a Twitter user questioned why Durant was coming at Sharpe, Durant took a shot at Sharpe’s NBA knowledge.

“He’s funny and a hall of fame football player and will be a hall of fame personality some day,” said Durant of Sharpe. “But Shannon’s IQ for the game was built by nba twitter lol.”

He’s funny and a hall of fame football player and will be a hall of fame personality some day but Shannon’s IQ for the game was built by nba twitter lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 2, 2022

In other words, Durant is saying that Sharpe does not actually know what he is talking about when it comes to the NBA and just gets his opinions from what random people say on Twitter.

Sharpe, a three-time Super Bowl champion and five-time All-Pro in the NFL, rose to prominence for his NBA takes around the time that he joined FS1 with Bayless in 2016. One of Sharpe’s most infamous traits as an analyst is his fervent support of LeBron James, one of Durant’s biggest career rivals.

There is probably some context worth noting here as well when it comes to Durant’s relationship with Sharpe. Last year, it was revealed that Sharpe had blocked Durant on Twitter after Durant accused him of lying on TV.