Kliff Kingsbury has funny response to Urban Meyer’s quote about NFL

Urban Meyer probably didn’t expect sympathy as he transitioned from the college game to the NFL. He’s definitely not getting it from Kliff Kingsbury.

According to Broncos coach Vic Fangio, Meyer recently compared coaching in the NFL to facing Alabama every week. Kingsbury also came from the college ranks, coaching at Texas Tech before making the jump to the Arizona Cardinals. If anything, he seems to think Meyer undersold it.

Kliff Kingsbury, reacting to Urban Meyer’s comment that coaching in the NFL is like playing Alabama every week. “I coached at Texas Tech. Every week felt like (playing) the Dallas Cowboys.” — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) September 24, 2021

Meyer coached at traditional powerhouses like Florida and Ohio State in college. Kingsbury didn’t, so he’s not exactly moved by Meyer’s transition.

Kingsbury has a pretty good sense of humor. This is a pretty quality response, though we’re guessing it’s not actually meant to be mean.