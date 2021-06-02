Kliff Kingsbury expecting big step forward from Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals are clearly seen as a team on the rise within the NFL. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury is not shying away from that perception, particularly as it relates to quarterback Kyler Murray.

Kingsbury said Wednesday that he’s expecting big things from his third-year quarterback. Part of that is because Murray has “mastered” the offense, and the coach also feels good about the fact that this is Murray’s first normal offseason since entering the league.

“He’s mastered our system,” Kliff Kingsbury said about Kyler Murray, while adding that Murray’s confidence & leadership continue to emerge. I asked Kingsbury about Murray finally having a “normal” offseason & he said because of that hopes for another big leap into year 3. — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) June 2, 2021

Murray was the No. 1 pick in 2019, so that offseason was spent coming to grips with the NFL. In 2020, the pandemic hindered normal offseason activities. This summer has been much more straightforward for him.

Murray has continued to show flashes of elite potential. He threw for 3,971 yards and 26 touchdowns last season, and he showed clear progress from his rookie season. The team has added the likes of A.J. Green to help on offense, and you never know what more they might be able to pull off. Murray might be in for a big season as a result of it all.