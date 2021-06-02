 Skip to main content
#pounditWednesday, June 2, 2021

Kliff Kingsbury expecting big step forward from Kyler Murray

June 2, 2021
by Grey Papke

The Arizona Cardinals are clearly seen as a team on the rise within the NFL. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury is not shying away from that perception, particularly as it relates to quarterback Kyler Murray.

Kingsbury said Wednesday that he’s expecting big things from his third-year quarterback. Part of that is because Murray has “mastered” the offense, and the coach also feels good about the fact that this is Murray’s first normal offseason since entering the league.

Murray was the No. 1 pick in 2019, so that offseason was spent coming to grips with the NFL. In 2020, the pandemic hindered normal offseason activities. This summer has been much more straightforward for him.

Murray has continued to show flashes of elite potential. He threw for 3,971 yards and 26 touchdowns last season, and he showed clear progress from his rookie season. The team has added the likes of A.J. Green to help on offense, and you never know what more they might be able to pull off. Murray might be in for a big season as a result of it all.

