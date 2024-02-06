 Skip to main content
Was Kyle Shanahan buzzed during Super Bowl Opening Night?

February 5, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan being interviewed

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan may have gotten into the spirit of Sin City quite early.

Shanahan and the rest of the 49ers spoke to the media Monday during Super Bowl Week’s Opening Night. Some fans couldn’t help but notice that Shanahan was much more, shall we say, relaxed and casual while speaking to reporters than he usually is.

A few spectators believed that the 44-year-old may have had a drink or two before arriving at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. The well-spoken head coach appeared to be slurring his words a bit.

Check out Shanahan’s answer when asked about the evolution of the 49ers and Chiefs since they last faced off at Super Bowl LIV four years ago. His interviewer couldn’t help but chuckle.

Perhaps Shanahan was drinking away the troubles caused by the 49ers’ reported troubles with their practice field.

Whether or not Shanahan actually indulged himself on Monday, he seemed to be in great spirits.

Kyle Shanahan
.

