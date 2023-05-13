Kyle Shanahan says his wife refuses to travel for 1 Niners road game

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan says his wife, Mandy, will join him on the road again this year with one notable exception.

“I don’t like going back to Philly again,” Shanahan told 94WIP this week. “My wife is bitter about it. She didn’t like her fan experience in the stands, so she’s not going this time.”

Shanahan didn’t elaborate on his wife’s encounter in Philadelphia during last year’s NFC Championship Game but it’s not difficult to draw conclusions. Eagles fans are notoriously hostile, vulgar and on occasion, violent.

Mandy Shanahan isn’t the only 49ers family member who refuses to return to Philadelphia, either. Sydney Warner, wife of 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, said in February that she will never again attend a game in Philly due to their unruly and disrespectful fans.

“I will probably never go back to that stadium, to be honest,” she said. “I guess you can just call me a wimp, but I couldn’t handle the fans … Honestly, I didn’t feel very safe.

“Fred told me not to wear any red,” Sydney added. “I did end up bringing a red bag, but I ended up hiding it underneath my jacket because people were doing the eff-yous and the shoving and the whole thing … But then I was at the concession stand, and this guy saw it. He was drunk … he got in my face … Their whole thing is intimidation.”

You can bet that Shanahan, Warner and others around the organization would like to exact a little bit of revenge on Philadelphia for the way their family members have been treated.

The 49ers and Eagles will rekindle their budding rivalry Sunday, December 3 at Lincoln Financial Field.