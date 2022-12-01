Kyler Murray fires back at Patrick Peterson via Twitter

Kyler Murray fired back at Patrick Peterson via Twitter on Wednesday night.

Peterson joined former two-time Super Bowl champion Bryant McFadden on the “All Things Covered” show for an interview. The interview was released on Wednesday, and Peterson drew attention for what he said about Murray.

When asked about Murray seemingly criticizing Kliff Kingsbury last weekend, Peterson said that Murray only cares about himself.

“This isn’t true…you on some weird s–t @p2 you got my number, if you really felt like this as a ‘big bro’ or ‘mentor’ you supposed to call me and tell me, not drag me so your podcast can grow…,” Murray wrote on Twitter in response to Peterson’s comments (profanity edited by LBS).

This wasn’t the first time Peterson took aim at Murray. He trolled the quarterback with a celebration during a game in early November.

Peterson spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. His final two years with Arizona were Murray’s first two with the team.