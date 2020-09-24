Kyler Murray hilariously clowns DeAndre Hopkins for running wrong route

Arizona Cardinals stars Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins already appear to have a relationship strong enough for some roasting.

On Wednesday, Murray hilariously clowned Hopkins for an early sequence during Sunday’s win over the Washington Football Team. Murray threw an interception in the first quarter on a pass attempt to Hopkins. The receiver took the blame afterwards, saying that he ran the wrong route.

DeAndre Hopkins said Kyler Murray’s interception was on him because he ran the wrong route. “The safety wouldn’t have been there if I didn’t run the wrong route.” — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) September 22, 2020

Murray agreed, joking that he told Hopkins to say so because he was indeed to blame.

Kyler Murray on DeAndre Hopkins taking blame for Murray’s interception: “I told him to tell y’all that because he did run the wrong route.” — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) September 23, 2020

Minor route-running errors aside, Murray and Hopkins are not doing too shabby for themselves in their first couple of games together. Hopkins has already caught 22 passes from Murray for 219 yards and a touchdown. The Cardinals are also now 2-0 to start the season.

Acquired over the offseason in a trade with the Houston Texans, Hopkins has had a pretty notable last few weeks in Arizona. He also seems to have developed a nice, lighthearted rapport with his new quarterback as well.