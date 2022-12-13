Extent of Kyler Murray’s knee injury revealed

Kyler Murray was carted off early on in the Arizona Cardinals’ loss to the New England Patriots on Monday night, and unfortunately the injury is as serious as it appeared.

Murray underwent an MRI on Tuesday that showed he has a torn ACL, the Cardinals confirmed. He will miss the remainder of the 2022 season.

Murray went down with a non-contact injury while he was running with the ball on Arizona’s first drive against the Patriots. He had a towel over his head and seemed devastated as he was carted off, which was an ominous sign. There were reports almost immediately that Murray had suffered a torn ACL.

Since Murray’s injury occurred so late in the season, there will also be concern for his availability to start 2023. Unless his recovery goes extremely well, Murray probably will not be ready for the start of next season.

Murray finishes his 2022 campaign with 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. The Cardinals fell to 4-9 with their loss to the Patriots.