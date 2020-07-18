Kyler Murray found his Madden rating ‘disrespectful’

Every year, there are a few NFL players who aren’t happy about their rating in EA’s annual “Madden” release and aren’t afraid to say so. This year, Kyler Murray is one of them.

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback was rated a 77 overall in “Madden 21.” If that seems low to you, you’re not alone. Murray himself said on ESPN’s “First Take” Thursday that he found it a little “disrespectful” and had to censor himself on the air to keep from airing his true thoughts.

Murray notes that’s the same rating he finished the 2019 season with. It was a season that saw him throw for 3,722 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Those are really good numbers for a rookie quarterback, and Murray is confident he’ll be even better in 2020.

“Madden” updates its ratings during the season based on how players perform on the field. If Murray is as good as he thinks he is, that overall will go up during the season. That said, other players think they’re underrated in “Madden” even with the in-season updates, so it might not be enough to placate Murray.