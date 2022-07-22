Kyler Murray sends message to Cardinals after signing new contract

Kyler Murray’s new contract with the Arizona Cardinals is officially done, and he sent a strong message to the team and its fans in his first comments since the deal went public.

In a message posted to Instagram, Murray thanked his family, and also sent a clear message to the Cardinals and their fans after signing a five-year deal.

“Thank you Micheal, Steve, KK and the entire Cardinals organization and fans for believing in me since day 1, nowhere I’d rather be,” Murray wrote.

This is exactly what the Cardinals would want to hear after a negotiation that was awkward at times. The team even had to shut down trade rumors for a brief period when talks between the two sides, or perhaps the lack thereof, made things seem a little contentious. That is clearly in the past now.