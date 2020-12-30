Kyler Murray makes clear he will start Sunday

Kyler Murray will be suiting up for the Arizona Cardinals’ must-win game on Sunday.

The Cardinals quarterback made clear Wednesday that he will be playing in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams despite a leg injury he suffered in Week 16, adding that there would be “no holding back.”

Kyler Murray says he’s playing Sunday, “There’s no holding back… my leg… I’ll be fine.” — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) December 30, 2020

This is pretty definitive, and leaves little doubt about Murray’s status. There was some real fear that the Cardinals might not have their quarterback, but Murray is clearly in a place where he feels he can play and be effective.

The Cardinals are in the playoffs if they can overcome the Rams on Sunday. They’ll be helped by the fact that they’ll be up against a backup and won’t have to resort to using theirs.