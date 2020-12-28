Kyler Murray may miss Cardinals’ Week 17 showdown with Rams

The Arizona Cardinals could be without their quarterback in a must-win Week 17 contest.

Kyler Murray suffered an injury at the end of Arizona’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. That is being characterized as a lower leg injury by coach Kliff Kingsbury, and Murray is not guaranteed to be ready to play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury said Kyler Murray has a “lower leg injury” and his status for Sunday’s game vs. Rams is uncertain. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2020

This couldn’t really come at a worse time for Arizona. The situation is simple for them: if they win, they’re in the playoffs, and they’re out if they lose. Things get much tougher for them if Murray can’t go, as backup Chris Streveler, who has never made an NFL start, would likely be pressed into action.

Murray’s injury leaves both teams in Sunday’s game in an odd spot. It’s entirely plausible that we’ll see two backup quarterbacks face off in a game that has huge playoff implications.