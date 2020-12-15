Lamar Jackson denies Paul Pierce poop rumor ‘I had cramps’

Sorry to spoil all the fun, but Lamar Jackson is calling b.s. on your poop rumors.

Jackson said after leading his Baltimore Ravens’ 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns on “Monday Night Football” that he did not pull a Paul Pierce.

There was speculation and tons of jokes on social media from people who suspected Jackson left the game to poop before returning with just over two minutes left. Pierce infamously left an NBA Finals game in a wheelchair before returning. It wasn’t until years later he admitted he just needed to poop.

Jackson told folks to cut the crap.

The Ravens quarterback said he was dealing with cramps and was administered an IV.

Lamar Jackson said he first cramped in his arm and then he started cramping in his legs, which led him to go to the locker room — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 15, 2020

A bandage on his left arm seemed to confirm the IV he received for the cramps.

Telltale IV sign.

For those that doubted the muscle cramps and need for intravenous fluids: the bandage wrap around the forearm near elbow on the non-dominant side. pic.twitter.com/t0rWT06WOm — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) December 15, 2020

Jackson returned to replace the injured Trace McSorley and threw a touchdown pass on 4th-and-5 to bring Baltimore back. He also led the winning field goal drive.

The poop jokes may have been a lot of fun, but they’re nothing more than an urban legend and meme, sadly.