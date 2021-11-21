Report: Lamar Jackson’s status for Week 11 in question

Lamar Jackson’s status for Week 11 reportedly is in question.

Jackson has been sick and missed practice for the Ravens on Wednesday and Thursday. He was said to have a non-COVID illness. The Baltimore quarterback returned to practice on Friday and was not listed on the team’s injury report.

However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday night that Jackson is 50-50 to play on Sunday at Chicago. Jackson was also added back to the injury report as questionable.

A league source on the status of Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson for Sunday’s game in Chicago against the Bears: “I’d say it’s 50-50. He’s sick – not Covid.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2021

Jackson not playing due to an illness would be a big surprise, despite this report. Players rarely miss games due to illnesses.

The alarm bells may be sounding somewhat, but we would be surprised if Jackson did not play. Maybe the Ravens leaked this to make the Bears spend extra time preparing to face backup Tyler Huntley.

Photo: Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports