Lamar Jackson upset with reporter for pointing out anti-gay phrase

Lamar Jackson had an extremely vulgar response for a fan who criticized him after the Baltimore Ravens’ loss on Sunday, and the star quarterback is unhappy with a reporter who pointed out that his tweet contained an anti-gay phrase.

Jackson did not play particularly well in Baltimore’s 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. After the game, a fan on Twitter suggested Jackson has no business seeking a massive contract extension given his performance. The former NFL MVP fired back with a very vulgar response.

In his response, Jackson told the fan that he has “never smelt (sic) a football field never did s— but eat d–k” (edited by LBS for profanity). Jackson eventually deleted the tweet, but you can see a screenshot here.

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley was one of the reporters who wrote about Jackson’s offensive tweet. Hensley said Jackson’s response to the critic “included an anti-gay phrase.” That interpretation angered Jackson, who on Monday accused Hensley of “defamation of my character.”

@jamisonhensley This is Defamation of my character, Because not once have I ever mentioned or disrespect anyone’s Sexuality, sexual orientation, gender, Religion or Race. Your reaching… — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) November 28, 2022

“@jamisonhensley This is Defamation of my character, Because not once have I ever mentioned or disrespect anyone’s Sexuality, sexual orientation, gender, Religion or Race. Your (sic) reaching…,” Jackson wrote on Twitter.

Jackson almost certainly did not mean for his tweet to include discriminatory language, but you can see how the insult he chose came across as anti-gay. Hensley is not the only one who interpreted it that way.

The best thing Jackson could do for himself is to stop firing off emotional responses to his critics. This is not the first time it has happened. As you can see, it just seems to create problems for him.