LeGarrette Blount makes bold claim about Patriots’ inability to replace him

LeGarrette Blount announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday, but not before making an interesting point about how valuable he really was.

Blount contended on “The Pat McAfee Show” that neither the Philadelphia Eagles or New England Patriots have been able to replace him since he left, as teams believe running backs are too replaceable.

“If you got a nice a running back, [teams] think that in the next couple years there might be another nice running back like you or another nice running back like you,” Blount said, via Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub. “To this day, I don’t think the Eagles have been able to replace me and to this day I don’t think the Patriots have been able to replace me.”

The Patriots have not had a 1,000-yard rusher since Blount’s departure, and he scored 18 rushing touchdowns with them in 2016. Still, the Patriots won a Super Bowl without him playing a major role in the playoffs, and he didn’t do a ton with the Eagles either.

Ultimately, Blount can say what he wants. He has some pretty good evidence to point to how important he was to multiple teams.